45-Year-Old Supermarket In Hudson Valley Gets Major Update

Newly Renovated ShopRite of New City, New York To Host Reopening

ShopRite of New City opened up back in 1980. A grand reopening is set for Friday, February 21.

A spokesperson tells Hudson Valley Post the remodeled store now offers expanded produce, dairy, frozen, and Kosher departments, fresh prepared meal options, a from-scratch bakery, and new energy-efficient equipment—all part of Inserra’s ongoing commitment to sustainability and quality service.

During the grand reopening weekend, Hudson Valley shoppers will be able to join 20 sampling stations and meet special vendor guests like the Flowers Foods Wonder Bread mascot and the Bimbo Bakery Bear mascot.

Former NFL New York Giant Shaun O'Hara To Appear

Officials confirmed to Hudson Valley Post former New York Giant center Shaun O'Hara will join in during the grand reopening celebration.

The Super Bowl XLII Champion and 3x Pro-Bowler will at the ShopRite of New City on Friday between 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The now NFL GameDay First studio host and analyst will meet with customers inside ShopRite and sign autographs for fans.

The 47-year-old attended high school and college in New Jersey, going to Hillsborough High School and Rutgers University.

