41% Of New Yorkers Don’t Know They Have This Deadly Disease

One of New York's leading causes of death impacts many more New Yorkers than previously thought.

Do you know the top 10 causes of death for New York State residents? A new report shows a lot of people are unaware they are living with one of these leading causes of death.

New York State's 10 Leading Causes Of Death

Below are New York's top 10 causes of death, according to the CDC.

High Blood Pressure Has Been Measured Wrong

High blood pressure, or Hypertension, is one of New York's top causes of death. However, new research from Johns Hopkins Medicine found that it's been measured wrong.

Arm position makes a “huge difference” when it comes to an accurate blood pressure measurement. CLICK HERE to find out the correct way to measure your blood pressure.

Many In New York Don't Know They High Blood Pressure

New data from the National Center For Health Statistics shows about 41 percent of U.S. adults who have high blood pressure don't realize they have it. The data is from a survey and blood pressure readings taken in homes between August 2021 and August 2023.

Nearly 50 percent of U.S. adults had high blood pressure, according to the study.

Men are more likely to have hypertension, but women are more likely to know they have blood pressure than men, according to the study.

"The reason for this sex difference may be multifaceted, and research shows that women generally seek health care more than men," the CDC States.

If left untreated, high blood pressure can increase the risk of heart disease and stroke.

According to the American Heart Association High Blood Pressure is: Systolic between 130-139 or diastolic between 80-89 mm Hg

