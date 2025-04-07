4-Time Felon Charged After Murder Near Hudson Valley Hotspot

Police are hoping for help after they accused a four-time felon of killing near many popular businesses on a Saturday night.

Homicide In the City Of Poughkeepsie, New York Under Investigation

On Saturday around 9:40 p.m., officers from the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department responded to a report of a man bleeding in the vicinity of 27 Academy Street.

Arriving officers found a 51-year-old man suffering from a stab wound to his chest.

According to Google, Goodnight Kenny, Hudson & Packard Pizza, and The Academy are now located near 27 Academy Street.

51-Year-Old Man Dies In Dutchess County

The unnamed victim was treated for his injuries, but later died, police say. His name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Police believe the victim was stabbed in front of nearby 48 Cannon Street and found by first responders outside 27 Academy Street.

Poughkeepsie, New York Felon Arrested

As a result of an investigation, 59-year-old Robert Robinson Of Poughkeepsie was charged with murder in the second degree, a class A-I felony.

Police didn't say how the investigation led to the murder allegations.

"He is believed to be the sole suspect in this case, and there is no ongoing threat to the public," police stated in a press release. "We remain fully committed to seeking justice for the victim and ensuring the safety of our community."

Police note, that Robinson has four prior felony convictions.

"This remains an active investigation. The City of Poughkeepsie Police Department urges anyone with information to come forward. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling our confidential tip line at (845) 451-7577," police added.

