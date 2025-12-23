Over 300,000 Winning New York Powerball Tickets, Jackpot Skyrockets

New York lottery players won hundreds of prizes and millions in cash, however, the Powerball jackpot continues to skyrocket.

The Powerball jackpot is rolling over again with no grand prize winner on Monday night.

$1.7 Billion Powerball Jackpot Rolls Over

Powerball Jackpot Reaches A Record $1.9 Billion Getty Images loading...

That puts it at a staggering $1.7 billion, with the next drawing on Christmas Eve.

Wednesday’s jackpot ranks as the fourth-largest in Powerball history.

The jackpot rolls over after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn on Monday. Monday's winners were white balls of 3, 18, 36, 41, and 54 and red Powerball number of 7. The Power Play® multiplier was 2.

There were a number of million-dollar winners on Monday. Below are the New York winners.

Powerball With No PowerPlay

Second Prize: $1 million (2 winning tickets)

Third: Prize: $50,000 (7 winning tickets)

Fourth Prize: $100 (212 winning tickets)

Fifth Prize: $100 (472 winning tickets)

Sixth Prize: $7 ( 11,520 winning tickets)

Seventh Prize: $7 ( 9,779 winning tickets)

Eight Prize: $4 (76,760 winning tickets)

Ninth Prize: $4 (179,959 winning tickets)

Powerball With PowerPlay

Second Prize: $2 million (0 winning ticket)

Third: Prize: $100,000 (3 winning tickets)

Fourth Prize: $200 (30 winning tickets)

Fifth Prize: $200 (67 winning tickets)

Sixth Prize: $14 ( 1,551 winning tickets)

Seventh Prize: $14 (1,361 winning tickets)

Eight Prize: $8 (10,801 winning tickets)

Ninth Prize: $12 (25,446 winning tickets)

Total Winners and Prize Money

Total Winning Tickets: 308,829

Total Prize Money: $4,124,196

The Powerball jackpot has been won once on Christmas Eve in 2011, according to lottery officials.

