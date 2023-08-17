‘3 Young Lives Ruined:’ Teen Murdered In Hudson Valley, 2 Teens Arrested

A Bronx teen was killed in the Hudson Valley. Two local teens are accused of his murder.

This week the Yonkers Police Department announce two boys are responsible for a July fatal shooting.

Bronx, New York Teen Murdered In Yonkers, New York

Pharrell Aguasvivas, a 16-year-old Bronx resident, was fatally shot around 6:430 p.m. on July 28 at 73-83 Highland Avenue in Yonkers.

Police found the teen unconscious and lying on the ground in the parking garage of 73-83 Highland Avenue. He was taken to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead.

Detectives from the Major Case Squad, Crime Scene Unit, and Digital Forensics Unit responded to investigate. The investigation yielded that the victim was involved in a physical altercation with two other teens on the bottom floor of the parking garage, police say.

Westchester County Teens Accused Of Murder

Police allege a 16-year-old and 17-year-old, both from Yonkers fired gunshots at Aguasvivas, striking him once in the upper left area of his back, causing his death.

“I applaud the exemplary work and dedication of our Yonkers Police Department for their investigation on this case. I hope these arrests can be a deterrent and serve as a reminder to our young people to steer clear from the path of violence," City of Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano stated.

The 16-year-old was charged with two counts of murder in the second degree, two counts of robbery, criminal possession of a weapon, tampering with physical evidence and hindering prosecution.

The 17-year-old was charged with one count of murder, two counts of robbery, criminal possession of a weapon, tampering with physical evidence and hindering prosecution.

“The dedication of our Detectives in identifying, pursuing, and apprehending the perpetrators in this homicide demonstrate their exceptional skill and dedication to upholding the law and ensuring public safety,” Yonkers Police Department Police Commissioner Christopher Sapienza said.. “Their tireless efforts and meticulous investigative work are a testament to their unwavering commitment to justice. We would be remiss in not pointing out that the victim and both suspects involved are all minors; three young lives are now ruined. As a community, we need to do a better job of guiding our youth to realize the lasting repercussions of their actions.”

Both teens are being held without bail. There names haven't been released.

