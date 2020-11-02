3 Hudson Valley Towns Among ‘Safest’ in America

Parts of the Hudson Valley cracked are among the 10 "safest small towns in America," including one part that's been named the safest in the nation.

SafeWise recently released its safest small towns in America for 2020 and New York came in third place for states with the safest small towns.

To identify the “safest” small cities of 2020, SafeWise looked into the 2018 FBI crime report statistics, which was the most recent data, and population data. Towns with populations below 5,000 and above 15,000 were excluded from the list.

After compiling the list, three areas of the Hudson Valley were among the 10 "safest small towns in America in 2020," including one location in Westchester County which was named the safest small town in the nation.

#1 Lewisboro (Westchester County)

Population: 12,823

2020 Violent Crime Rate: 0.0

2020 Property Crime Rate: 0.0

#3 Sleepy Hollow (Westchester County)

Population: 10,267

2020 Violent Crime Rate: 0.0

2020 Property Crime Rate: 0.1

#9 Highlands (Orange County)

Population: 8,328



2020 Violent Crime Rate: 0.1



2020 Property Crime Rate: 0.5

Lewisboro actually tied for first with Luzerne Township of Pennslyvania in SafeWise's "safest small towns in America in 2020," list. Lewisboro was named the safest city in New York for the third straight year. New York towns Kirkland and Elmira also made the top 10.