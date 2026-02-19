A new report reveals a heartbreaking economic struggle for families. See which local districts are being hit the hardest.

The latest breakdown of poverty rates across hundreds of school districts is shining a harsh spotlight on economic struggles facing families across New York.

The numbers vary dramatically depending on where you live.

The latest data looks at 2024 poverty rates among school-age children in 680 school districts statewide, showing that in dozens of New York districts, more than 30% of students are living in poverty.

The data is from the Census Bureau’s Small Area Income and Poverty Estimates Program. This program releases poverty data for school districts across the nation.

15 New York School Districts With the Highest Poverty Rates

Below are the 15 school districts in New York with the highest poverty rates, according to new data.

The data focuses specifically on children ages 5 to 17. According to The Post-Standard, the poverty line for a family of four with two kids in 2024 was an annual income of $31,812.

Below are the remaining strict with a poverty rate of 27 percent or higher.

Lackawanna City School District

Erie County

Population: 19,873

Poverty Rate: 27.22%

Buffalo City School District

Erie County

Population: 277,289

Poverty Rate: 27.26%

Fort Plain Central School District

Montgomery County

Population: 5,395

Poverty Rate: 27.71%

Cattaraugus-Little Valley Central School District

Cattaraugus County

Population: 6,402

Poverty Rate: 28.17%

Niagara Falls City School District

Niagara County

Population: 47,962

Poverty Rate: 28.93%

Syracuse City School District

Onondaga County

Population: 146,529

Poverty Rate: 28.97%

