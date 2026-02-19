School Districts In New York With the Highest Poverty Rates
A new report reveals a heartbreaking economic struggle for families. See which local districts are being hit the hardest.
The latest breakdown of poverty rates across hundreds of school districts is shining a harsh spotlight on economic struggles facing families across New York.
The numbers vary dramatically depending on where you live.
The latest data looks at 2024 poverty rates among school-age children in 680 school districts statewide, showing that in dozens of New York districts, more than 30% of students are living in poverty.
The data is from the Census Bureau’s Small Area Income and Poverty Estimates Program. This program releases poverty data for school districts across the nation.
15 New York School Districts With the Highest Poverty Rates
Below are the 15 school districts in New York with the highest poverty rates, according to new data.
The data focuses specifically on children ages 5 to 17. According to The Post-Standard, the poverty line for a family of four with two kids in 2024 was an annual income of $31,812.
Below are the remaining strict with a poverty rate of 27 percent or higher.
Lackawanna City School District
Erie County
Population: 19,873
Poverty Rate: 27.22%
Buffalo City School District
Erie County
Population: 277,289
Poverty Rate: 27.26%
Fort Plain Central School District
Montgomery County
Population: 5,395
Poverty Rate: 27.71%
Cattaraugus-Little Valley Central School District
Cattaraugus County
Population: 6,402
Poverty Rate: 28.17%
Niagara Falls City School District
Niagara County
Population: 47,962
Poverty Rate: 28.93%
Syracuse City School District
Onondaga County
Population: 146,529
Poverty Rate: 28.97%