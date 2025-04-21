A bombshell report alleges the FDA didn't publicize a deadly outbreak.

Dozens got sick and a child nearly died.

NBC: FDA Didn't Publicize E. Coli Outbreak

NBC News says the FDA "chose not to publicize" a deadly E. coli outbreak. The outbreak was linked to romaine lettuce.

Dozens across 15 states got sick around Thanksgiving. One person died.

A 9-year-old boy nearly died of kidney failure from the tainted lettuce and a 57-year-old Missouri woman fell ill after attending a funeral lunch, NBC reports.

In February, the FDA closed its investigation without naming the company or companies responsible or really detailing what happened.

NBC News obtained an FDA internal document that said the FDA didn't announce the companies responsible because E. coli was gone by the time the FDA investigated.

The FDA told NBC news its response to this outbreak is not a change in policy. Stating:

The FDA names firms when there is enough evidence linking an outbreak to a firm and there is actionable advice for consumers, as long as naming the firm is not legally prohibited,” a spokesperson said in a statement to NBC News. “By the time investigators had confirmed the likely source, the outbreak had already ended and there was no actionable advice for consumers.

