Justice For 2018 Tarrytown Murder of a Mother of Two

Members of the Tarrytown, New York community, and friends and family of Tarrytown resident Jessica Wiltse can breathe a sigh of relief knowing that justice has been served. Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Roach announced that after a four-week trial, a jury found New York City resident Cynell Brown guilty of the 2018 murder of mother of two, Jessica Wiltse.

Cynell Brown, aged 32, was found guilty on November 16th, 2022 of Murder in the Second Degree, Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fourth Degree, and two counts of Tampering with Physical Evidence, all felonies.

The defendant faces a sentence ranging from a minimum of 15 years to life to a maximum 25 years to life in state prison when he is sentenced on January 12th, 2023.

Jessica Wiltse Murdered in February of 2018

Around 7:10 am on February 27th, 2018, Brown used a .45 caliber semi-automatic pistol to shoot the 34-year-old Wiltse two times in the chest and arm in her home on White Plains Road in Tarrytown. The victim was transported to Westchester Medical Center in Valhala, where she was pronounced dead.

Police recovered the gun that the defendant used to murder Wiltse in a garbage can at a bus stop near the victim's house, as well as a suitcase near the garbage can that contained papers with the defendant's name and phone number.

Police also recovered a bag of cocaine that Brown discarded from the window of a cab as he fled the scene. Additionally, police obtained surveillance video showing Brown purchasing a number of grocery items the night before the murder that were later recovered from the victim's home.

Brown was apprehended by the Port Authority Police Department, with the assistance of the FBI's Westchester Safe Streets Task Force, at the Port Authority Bus Terminal in Manhattan on the evening of February 27th, 2018.

