2-Year-Old Child Drowns in Nanuet

A 2-year-old child drowned in the Hudson Valley. Police are continuing to investigate how this tragic incident happened.

On Sunday, May 22, 2022, around 8:05 p.m., members from the Clarkstown Police Department were dispatched to a reported drowning incident at a home in Nanuet, Rockland County.

After learning about the drowning, the Clarkstown Police Department rushed to 82 Tennyson Drive in Nanuet, New York. Arriving officers entered the backyard of the home and noticed family members had removed the unresponsive 2-year-old boy from the pool.

Family members were performing CPR when officers arrived, police say.

Officers from the Clarkstown Police Department took over lifesaving measures, with the help of an AED as Rockland Paramedics and Nanuet Ambulance arrived at the home on Tennyson Drive.

2-Year-Old Child Rushed To Montefiore Nyack Hosptial in Nyack, New York

The two-year-old was then rushed to Montefiore Nyack Hosptial in Nyack located on North Midland Avenue in Nyack, New York. The child was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police have not released the child's name or what happened in the moments before the two-year-old boy fell in the pool at the Nanuet home.

"The Clarkstown Police Detective Bureau responded to the scene and is continuing to investigate how this tragic incident occurred," the Clarkstown Police Department said in a press release. "No further details will be released at this time pending notifications."

