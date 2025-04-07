2 Week Break From Work, School This Month For Many In New York

Some New Yorkers are going to enjoy two months off from school and work this week.

Imagine being a student, or teacher, and getting two weeks off? Well some New Yorkers will get to enjoy just that.

This New York School District Is Off For Two Weeks

Canva Canva loading...

Passover in 2025 begins the evening of Saturday, April 12 and runs through Sunday, April 20.

Easter is Sunday, April 20.

With those two holidays, the Fredonia Central School District is giving students and staff two full weeks off.

All schools in the district will be closed from April 14 until April 28.

Google Google loading...

Fun fact I learned while researching this story. The mascot for Fredonia High School is the "Hillbilly."

6 Days Off For Most In New York Schools

Most students and educators aren't as lucky as our friends (or "Hillbillies" living in Fredonia.

According to the New York State Education Department spring recess is from April 14 until April 21.

Classes are set to resume on April 22.

It should be noted that each school district can tweak its school calendars.

Looking up school districts in the Hudson Valley, not all schools will be closed on Monday, April 22.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

While some other schools in the local area won't reopen until Wednesday, April 23.

Canva Canva loading...

So make sure you check your school district's calendar about the upcoming spring recess.

Keep Reading: Costco To Replace Ghost Neighborhood In Upstate New York

Spring recess for New York City public schools is set for April 14-April 18.

Highest-Paying Jobs in New York That Don't Require a College Degree

Highest-Paying Jobs in New York That Don't Require a College Degree Stacker ranked the 50 highest-paying jobs in New York that don't require a college degree, using annual compensation data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Gallery Credit: Stacker

The Most Dangerous Colleges New York Residents May Want To Avoid

The Most Dangerous Colleges New York Residents May Want To Avoid new list shows the "most dangerous college campuses" in America. Many are very popular or prestigious colleges.

Keep Reading:

These Are The 14 "Worst" Colleges In New York State