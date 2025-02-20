2 Saved After Truck Flips Over Bridge Into Upstate New York Creek

Two people are lucky to be alive after a truck flipped over an Upstate New York bridge.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) confirmed in its "DEC Forest Rangers – Week in Review" that forest rangers helped a driver after a car ended up in a creek.

The week-in-review report highlights recent statewide forest ranger actions

Truck Ends Up In Creek On Valentine's Day In Upstate New York

On Friday, Feb. 14 at 11:55 a.m., Forest Ranger France responded to a motor vehicle accident on State Route 30.

Somehow a pickup truck flipped off a bridge and landed in a small creek. Two people were in the truck at the time.

A woman was able to get out on her own.

"Ranger France and a New York State Police (NYSP) Trooper helped Schoharie County Paramedics secure the first patient on a backboard and carried her up to an ambulance," the DEC states.

Two Saved After Truck Flips Into Creek In Town of Fulton, Schoharie County, New York

Members of the Middleburgh Fire Department and Schoharie County Paramedics removed the second person, secured him on a backboard and carried him to a second ambulance.

