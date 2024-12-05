An investigation is underway into what caused a fiery Tesla crash in the Hudson Valley.

The crash happened Tuesday morning in the Lower Hudson Valley.

2 Killed In Tesla Crash In Westchester County, New York

The crash in Pelham Manor took the lives of two people.

Police report a Tesla hit a wall at the intersection of Shore and Pelhamdale roads on Tuesday around 9:15 a.m.

Tesla Catches Fire After Crash In Pelham Manor, New York. 2 Killed

The impact caused the vehicle to ignite. But the driver and the passenger could not be saved. The victim's names, ages or genders have not been released at this time.

More details about the crash are unknown at this time. But police from Pelham Manor tell Eyewitness News that they believe speed was a factor in the fiery fatal crash in Westchester County.

Any witnesses are asked to contact police immediately.

