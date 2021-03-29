2 Hudson Valley Men Arrested After Bullets Nearly Hit Kids, Cops

Multiple children were nearly shot after bullets were fired into two buildings in the Hudson Valley.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler and Port Jervis Police Chief William Worden announced two people were arrested after guns were fired into occupied buildings.

On Wednesday, Port Jervis City Police arrested Sabastian Robinson, 25, of Sparrowbush and charged him with four counts of the felony of reckless endangerment. Robinson’s arrest is the result of an investigation by police into a report of a gunshot being fired the previous evening inside Silk Mill Condos in Port Jervis, officials say.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

Detectives determined that a bullet was discharged from a pistol and traveled through the walls of an adjoining apartment, nearly striking two adults and two children who were inside the apartment, according to Port Jervis police.

Robinson was held overnight and arraigned in Port Jervis Court on March 25, 2021, when he was released on his own recognizance, pending grand jury evaluation. Detectives have not recovered the pistol involved in the incident at this time. The investigation into the incident is continuing and additional charges may be filed.

Earlier in the month, on March 5, 2021, during the late evening hours, Port Jervis City Police responded to reports of shots fired in a three-story apartment complex located on Cole Street. Officers arrived at the scene and learned from occupants of the building that a shot was fired from the third-floor apartment and that the projectile traveled through an occupied apartment on the second floor and an occupied apartment on the first floor, nearly striking the occupants, including small children, officials say.

In connection with the incident, officers arrested 35-year-old Kervin Jeanty of Port Jervis and charged him with the felony of reckless endangerment. Detectives recovered a twelve-gauge shotgun and ammunition during the investigation. Jeanty was arraigned in City Court and remanded to Orange County Jail in lieu of $25,000 bail, pending grand jury evaluation.

“Guns have to be used with care and the irresponsible discharge of guns cannot be tolerated, especially when it occurs inside occupied buildings. In these two incidents, we were truly fortunate that no one was hurt. I urge all our citizens to exercise caution in the handling of their weapons," Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler said.

Keep Reading: