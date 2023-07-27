1,400 Pounds Of Cheese Sold In New York May Cause ‘Fatal infections’
About 1,400 pounds of cheese made and sold in New York is being recalled because of a "possible health risk."
Cooperstown Cheese Company based in Milford, New York announced a recall.
The cheese was recalled because it has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, according to the FDA.
"The listeria was found through routine environmental testing by the firm and during an FDA inspection," the FDA states in it's recalled notice. "The company has ceased production as they and FDA continue to investigate the problem."
Listeria monocytogenes Found In Cheese Made In New York State
Listeria monocytogenes is dangerous because it can cause serious or sometimes fatal infections. Young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems are in danger of serious or fatal infections from Listeria monocytogenes, according to health officials.
Listeria monocytogenes can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women, the FDA warns.
In healthy people, Listeria monocytogenes can cause short-term issues like severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.
As of this writing, no illnesses have been reported to date.