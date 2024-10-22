10 Shocking Changes To New York Since Yankees Last World Series

How much has your life changed in the past 15 years? You might be shocked with al the changes.

On Saturday, dramatically in extra innings, the New York Yankees punched their ticket to the World Series.

The Bronx Bombers defeated the Cleveland Guardians in five games (4-1). This marks the Yankees first trip to the World Series in 15 years.

2009 was the last time the Yankees played in the World Series. To be honest, I can't believe 2009 was 15 years ago. My life has changed a lot since then, and so has the world.

Below are 10 big changes from 2009 to 2024.

New York Yankees 2009 ALCS

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v New York Yankees, Game 1 Getty Images loading...

Since 2009 was 15 years ago, here's a refresher. In 2009, the New York Yankees won the American League Championship Series, defeating the Los Angeles Angels in six games (4-2).

The ALCS MVP was CC Sabathia. Sabathia won two games with a 1.13 ERA over 16 innings.

New York Yankees Win 2009 World Series

Philadelphia Phillies v New York Yankees, Game 6 Getty Images loading...

In 2009, the New York Yankees then went on to win the World Series, defeating the Philadelphia Phillies in six games (4-2).

Hideki Matsui was named the World Series MVP.

In the decisive game 6, the he went 3-for-4 with a home run and six RBIs, tying the record for the most RBIs in a single World Series game. His overall performance during the series earned him the MVP honors.

Philadelphia Phillies v New York Yankees, Game 6 Getty Images loading...

2009 Baseball Awards

Below are the 2009 Baseball Award winners

MVP

American League (AL): Joe Mauer, Minnesota Twins (Catcher)

National League (NL): Albert Pujols, St. Louis Cardinals (First Baseman)

Cy Young Award

American League (AL): Zack Greinke, Kansas City Royals

National League (NL): Tim Lincecum, San Francisco Giants

Rookie of the Year

American League (AL): Andrew Bailey, Oakland Athletics

National League (NL): Chris Coghlan, Florida Marlins

