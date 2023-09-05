$10 Million Lottery Ticket Sold At Hudson Valley, New York Store
A Hudson Valley store just sold a lottery ticket that's worth $10 million! Go check your tickets!
The New York State Lottery confirmed a ticket sold in the Lower Hudson Valley is worth nearly $10 million.
$10 Million Lottery Ticket Sold In Rockland County, New York
On Sunday, the New York Lottery announced a jackpot-winning ticket for the Saturday, September 2, 2023 New York LOTTO drawing worth $9.6 million was sold in Suffern, New York.
The winning numbers for the September 2 New York LOTTO drawing were 13-37-40-45-47-52 and Bonus Number 9.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile
"To win the New York LOTTO jackpot, players must match six numbers drawn from a field of one to 59. New York LOTTO drawings are televised every Wednesday and Saturday at approximately 8:15 P.M., the New York State Lottery stated in a press release.
Nearly $10 Million Lottery Ticket Sold In Suffern, New York
The $9.6 million prize-winning ticket was sold at Yas Quickmart on Route 59 in Suffern, according to the New York State Lottery.
It's unclear, as of this writing, if anyone has claimed the winning ticket. The winner has a year to claim their prize.
Read More: Freezing, Stormy, Snowy and Major Blizzard Predicted For New York
"The New York Lottery continues to be North America's largest and most profitable Lottery, contributing $3.7 billion in fiscal year 2022-23 to help support education in New York State," the New York Lottery stated in a press release.