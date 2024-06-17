1 Weather Killer Expected In New York: How To Stay Safe

It's expected to be a very dangerous and potentially deadly week in New York State. Here's how you can keep yourself and your family safe.

The first heat wave has arrived in New York State.

Heat Wave In New York State

Canva Canva loading...

Temperatures are expected to be near 100 degrees for many days this week.

Each day may feel hotter than the last.

Sad News: These 11 Popular Food Items Are Gone From New York State Stores

Heat advisories are planned in anticipation of extreme temperatures.

Heat Dome In New York

Forecasters say New York State will be under a "heat dome." A heat dome traps hot air in place, which makes each day feel hotter than the last.

For many days this week, with the humidity, it’s going to feel like it is over 100 degrees, officials say.

Heat Is The Leading Cause Of Weather-Related Deaths In New York State, United States

Canva Canva loading...

Did you know that heat is actually the leading cause of weather-related deaths?

'We must be cognizant of the fact that heat is the number one cause of death for weather-related fatalities here in the United States," New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said during a press conference about the upcoming heat wave.

Heat kills more people than other extreme weather events like hurricanes, tornadoes, and floods, officials say.

Heat kills nearly 200 people each year in the United States, that's more than the other extreme weather events combined, according to the NOAA.

Tips To Say Safe During a Heat Wave

Canva Canva loading...

The National Weather Service says to follow these tips to stay safe during a heat wave.

Tips To Say Safe During a Heat Wave In New York State

Tips To Say Safe During a Heat Wave In New York State The National Weather Service says to follow these tips to stay safe during a heat wave.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

“Check on your neighbors during this extreme heat event and also have water with you at all times in case you start becoming dehydrated … The State of New York will be continuing to give updates on this extreme event," Gov. Hochul added.

The Most Extreme Temperatures in the History of Every State

LOOK: The most extreme temperatures in the history of every state Stacker consulted 2021 data from the NOAA's State Climate Extremes Committee (SCEC) to illustrate the hottest and coldest temperatures ever recorded in each state. Each slide also reveals the all-time highest 24-hour precipitation record and all-time highest 24-hour snowfall.

Keep reading to find out individual state records in alphabetical order. Gallery Credit: Anuradha Varanasi

New York State's Top 5 Hottest Days

New York State's Top 5 Hottest Days Here is a look at the Top 5 Hottest temperatures recorded in New York State. Gallery Credit: Dave Fields

Keep Reading:

Can Weather Cause Headaches? And 50 Other Weather Questions Answered