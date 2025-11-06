1 Million New York City Residents Might Flee To Upstate New York

Are you ready for more new neighbors from New York City?

Nearly one million New York City residents are preparing to move. Their next stop could be the Hudson Valley or Upstate New York.

Nearly 1 Million New York City Residents Are Preparing To Flee

A recent poll indicates that approximately 765,000 New Yorkers, about 9% of the city's population, are ready to leave now that Democratic socialist Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani was elected mayor of New York City. (See which parts of New York support Mamdani the most at the end of this article)

An additional 2.1 million New York City residents say they are "seriously considering" moving.

Staten Island has the highest exit rate, with 21 percent of residents stating they would definitely leave, and over half considering it.

According to the New York City Board of Elections, Mamdani received 50.39 percent of the vote in Tuesday's election.

Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, running as an independent, received 41.59 percent of the vote.

Where Are New York City Residents Moving To?

Tens of thousands of New York City residents have moved to the Hudson Valley and Upstate New York since 2020.

The initial surge was driven by the pandemic and remote work. About 80,000 people moved from NYC to the Hudson Valley between 2019 and 2021.

In 2020, the Hudson Valley gained over 33,000 people from New York. The rate of New York City residents moving to the region has slowed since the pandemic.

But that could change, with nearly 1 million planning to move. Other top relocation choices include Florida, North Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

New York Counties Who Support Mandani The Most/Least Note, these are unofficial results as of 8:15 a.m. Wednesday morning

