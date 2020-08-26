1 Killed After Car Hits Tree in Orange County, Driver Charged

A 21-year-old was killed after a car crashed into a tree in Orange County.

New York State Police from Orange County are investigating a single-vehicle crash that occurred on Tuesday around 6 a.m. An investigation revealed that a 2018 Infiniti with three people, was traveling east on State Route 6 and while entering the Long Mountain Circle the vehicle lost control and entered the center island striking a tree.

The rear passenger, 21-year-old Farhan Sadik of Hempstead was pronounced deceased at the scene, police say. The driver and front-seat passenger did not suffer any injuries, according to New York State Police.

The driver, 22-year-old Ebraheem Chowdhury of New York City was charged with criminally negligent homicide.

New York State Police from Monroe are continuing to investigate and are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash, to contact the New York State Police Monroe Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) at 845-344-5300.

State Police were assisted by the New York State Park Police.