One man was killed after his BMW traveled 40 feet down an embankment at a traffic circle in the Hudson Valley.

On Saturday, June 5, at approximately 12:30 a.m. New York State Police from the Haverstraw barracks responded to Long Mountain Traffic Circle for a report of a single-vehicle crash with entrapment.

A preliminary investigation revealed that 29-year-old Pierre D. Brooks of the Bronx was operating a 2000 BMW when for unknown reasons the vehicle left the roadway on the northeast shoulder and traveled approximately 40 feet down an embankment.

Brooks, the only occupant of the vehicle, was ejected from the vehicle. Troopers and Town of Highlands Police immediately began life-saving measures. Troopers were assisted by the Fort Montgomery Fire Department High Angle Rescue Team, Town of Highlands Police Department and Fort Montgomery Paramedics with the extraction of Brooks.

He was successfully extricated and transported to Westchester Medical Center by the Town of Highlands EMS. While at the hospital he succumbed to his injuries, police say.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, according to New York State Police.

