1 Dead After Dump Truck Crashes Into Upstate New York Home

One person is dead and a child had be airlifted to a hospital after a dump truck crashed into a home.

Over the weekend, New York State Police confirmed troopers responded to reports of a dump truck that drove into a home.

New York State Police Troopers Respond to dump truck crashes into residence In Broome County, New York

Sadly, one person was confirmed dead and a child was seriously injured.

On Friday, September 6, 2024, at approximately 3:11 p.m., New York State Police at Deposit were dispatched to a crash involving a dump truck into a residence on Old Plank Road in the Town of Sanford.

29-Year-Old Driver Killed, Cause of Crash Unclear

New York State Police have yet to identify the name of the driver, only identified as a 29-year-old man who was pronounced dead on the scene.

The cause of the crash is still unknown.

"A 29-year-old male who was operating the dump truck was pronounced deceased at the scene," New York State Police stated in a press release. It is unclear what caused the crash. The investigation is ongoing.

Three People Inside Town of Sanford Home, Child Airlifted To Albany Medical Center

Three people were inside the home at the time of the crash, police say.

A 10-year-old boy was airlifted to Albany Medical Center for injuries. A 40-year-old woman was treated on the scene by EMS.

A 22-year-old man wasn't injured.

