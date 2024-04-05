$1.23 Billion Up For Grabs In New York State This Weekend

This could be a life-changing weekend for some New Yorkers.

The Powerball jackpot continues to climb.

Powerball Jackpot Soars To $1.23 Billion

Powerball Jackpot Reaches A Record $1.9 Billion Getty Images loading...

No one hit the jackpot for Wednesday's Powerball drawing, so that means Saturday's drawing will be with an estimated $1.23 billion.

“As the jackpot swells, so does the probability of someone winning,” Powerball Product Group Chair Drew Svitko stated.

Saturday’s jackpot ranks as the fourth largest in the Powerball game and eighth largest among U.S. lottery jackpots, according to lottery officials.

The cash option for Saturday's Powerball will be just under $600 million.

“We expect to see more coverage of number combinations in Saturday’s drawing as more players buy tickets, Svitko added.

Wednesday's winning numbers were white balls 11, 38, 41, 62, 65 and red Powerball 15.

Despite there being no jackpot winner, nine tickets won $1 million. 64 tickets won $50,000 prizes and 17 tickets won $150,000 prizes.

POWERBALL Third-Prize-Winning Tickets Sold in Bay Shore, Bedford Hills, Manhattan, Newburgh, South Wales

Google Google loading...

Here in New York State, six third-prize-winning tickets were sold for Wednesday's Powerball drawing, including one from the Hudson Valley.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

One winning ticket was sold in Newburgh, South Wales, Bay Shore and Bedford Hills while two third-prize-winning tickets were sold in Manhattan.

Read More: New Year Brings 2 New Holidays To New York State

Do you want some luck? These are the "luckiest" places to buy lottery tickets. Take a look at the full list below.

Luckiest Places To Buy Lottery Tickets These places have sold the most winning lottery tickets. Gallery Credit: Dave Fields

10 Best NY Lotto Scratch-Offs To Buy In March

10 Best NY Lotto Scratch-Offs To Buy In March Based on odds of winning, here are the best lottery scratch-off games to buy right now in New York State to score some cash. Gallery Credit: New York State Lottery/Canva

New York Lottery Scratch Off Tickets With The Most Number One Jackpot Remaining