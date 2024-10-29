‘Zombie Deer Disease’ Returns To Upstate New York

A highly contagious disease that officials say is a "real threat" was just confirmed for the first time in years in Upstate New York.

The New York State Departments of Agriculture and Markets (AGM) and Environmental Conservation (DEC), in coordination with the State Department of Health (DOH), announced a confirmed case of Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) in the DEC's Region 6 area.

CWD Found In Deer In New York

Region 6 includes St. Lawrence, Jefferson, Lewis, Oneida, and Herkimer counties.

"CWD is a transmissible disease that affects the brain and central nervous system of certain deer, elk, and moose. At this time, the threat to public health is low. Although there is no strong evidence that CWD can infect humans, people should not consume meat from infected animals," officials stated in a press release.

The state is now implementing New York State’s interagency CWD Response Plan. The sample was collected as part of routine surveillance and confirmed through testing by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) National Veterinary Services Laboratories, officials state. "While there is no evidence that CWD is present in wild deer at this time, DEC will initiate enhanced surveillance in wild deer working with local hunters, processors, and taxidermists in the area."

Officials are now collecting roadkill in Region 6 to determine if CDW is present in wild deer in the area. Hunters and all New Yorkers are encouraged to report any sick or dying deer, including roadkill deer, in the Region 6 area to DEC. You can call the DEC’s Region 6 Wildlife Office at 315-785-2263 or email at Information.R6@dec.ny.gov

"As CWD continues to spread in other states, hunters have great responsibility to prevent CWD introduction to New York’s wild deer population. CWD is always fatal to deer and if introduced to wild populations, may spread rapidly, and is nearly impossible to eliminate once established," officials added in a press release.

CWD Also Called Zombie Deer Disease

No Evidence The CWD Can Impact Humans

As of this writing, officials say there's no evidence CWD can infect humans.

