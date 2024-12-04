Young Upstate New York Father, Top Chef Killed On Thanksgiving

A Hudson Valley man was killed on Thanksgiving after enjoying the parade in New York City. He leaves behind young children.

On Tuesday, New York State Police confirmed an Ulster County resident was killed on the New York State Thruway in Westchester County.

Ulster County, New York Man Killed On I-87 In Lower Hudson Valley

On Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 28, around 6:30 p.m., New York State Police responded to a fatal motor vehicle crash on Interstate 87 in the city of Yonkers.

According to New York State Police, 43-year-old Christopher A. Colom of Tilson, New York was driving a 2011 Honda Accord on the New York State Thruway in Yonkers wen the Honda broke down in the left lane of I-87.

Colom was hit by a northbound 2002 Lexus ES 300 when he exited his broken-down vehicle.

Police say the Lexus driver entered the median shoulder where Colom was located in an attempt to avoid the broken-down Accord.

"Yonkers Fire Department and Empress EMS paramedics began life-saving techniques upon arrival, but ultimately pronounced him deceased on scene," New York State Police stated in a press release.

Culinary Institute of America Graduate, Young Father

According to his family, Colom graduated from the Culinary Institute of America and later earned a Michelin star.

He leaves behind two young children.

"His last day on earth was spent watching the parade and enjoying the city with his girlfriend," a family member wrote on Facebook. "He was funny, empathetic, hyper, kind, sarcastic and affectionate. His love language was food and if he loved you, he fed you."

The investigation into the fatal crash is ongoing.

