Upstate New York Heatwave About To Take A Scary Turn

It's going to be near 90 degrees this week in the Hudson Valley! But it won't last.

We've learned when this rare April heatwave will end.

Weather Whiplash In The Hudson Valley

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Last week, temps dipped as low as 19 degrees in parts of the Hudson Valley. This week, temps will be about 70 degrees higher on the same days!

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Below are the expected highs and lows for the rest of this week across the Hudson Valley, according to local weather expert Ben Noll.

Tuesday

High: 82

Low: 57

Wednesday

High: 85

Low: 59

Thursday

High: 89

Low: 57

Friday

High: 78

Low: 51

Saturday

High: 79

Low: 53

Sunday

High: 70



Low: 42

When Will This April Heatwave End In The Hudson Valley?

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When will this unexpected summer weather end? According to Noll, very soon. By early next week.

"Here’s a shocker: It won’t last," Noll said. "Much cooler air from Canada will sweep in late next weekend or to start the week of April 20."

As of this writing, the high temperatures next Monday (April 20) and Tuesday (April 21) are in the low to mid 40s.

The lows are expected to be below 30 degrees.

Very Warm Summer Predicted For New York State

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If you like the warm weather, The Old Farmer's Almanac has some good news.

The 2026 summer forecast calls for hot and dry conditions across New York, with record-breaking heat waves expected.

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