You Officially Need To Wear Masks Again In The Hudson Valley
Officials from the Mid-Hudson Valley are following Gov. Cuomo's request and tell all to put the mask back on.
The CDC recommends fully vaccinated New Yorkers start wearing masks indoors again, in places where the transmission rate of COVID is high or substantial.
Shortly after the CDC updated guidance on mask-wearing, Gov. Cuomo said local governments should follow the updated CDC's recommendation on masks.
"Local governments follow the CDC's mask guidance," Cuomo said. "It is up to the local governments, CDC doesn't mandate, local governments do. The state has strongly recommended (masks), but it's up to the local governments."
Right now, Gov. Cuomo can't mandate masks because a state of emergency is no longer in effect in New York.
"We're not there. So it's up to the local governments. Local governments, you should adopt the CDC mask guidance," Cuomo repeated. "Learn the lesson from last year, don't deny reality. People are going to be upset, no matter what you do. So show leadership and do it and save lives."
The CDC reports the following Hudson Valley counties have "High" rates of COVID transmission:
- Dutchess County
- Sullivan County
- Orange County
- Westchester County
- Rockland County
The CDC reports the following Hudson Valley counties have "Substantial" rates of COVID transmission:
- Ulster County
- Putnam County
- Greene County
Columbia County has "Moderate" rates of COVID transmission, according to the CDC.
Late Thursday, the Orange County Department of Health said all should wear a mask while indoors in Orange County.
"As our community is experiencing a rise in cases, in large due to the Delta Variant, the Orange County Department of Health is recommending the continuation of mitigation strategies which allow for the safe reopening and operation of schools, businesses, and events. Due to the increased number of cases and the presence of the Delta variant in the County, the Orange County Department of Health strongly urges and recommends ALL PERSONS wear a mask when indoors in public, in accordance with CDC guidance," Orange County Health Commissioner Dr. Irina Gelma stated.
Cases of COVID-19 are on the rise in Orange County. The average daily count of new COVID-19 cases over the last seven days has increased 115 percent in Orange County, officials say.
"Approximately 50% of the total population in Orange County is fully vaccinated, which leaves our community vulnerable to continued disease transmission. With the Delta variant present in Orange County, it is imperative that health care providers encourage and residents adhere to the CDC Disease Prevention Guidelines including, but not limited to wearing masks when in public and vaccination among all eligible residents to prevent the spread of COVID-19," Gelma added.
