You Must Leave Right Away If You See Purple Paint In New York State
Do you know what to do if you see purple paint in New York State? The easiest advice, run. Here's why.
A growing list of states across the country have "purple paint laws."
What Is A Purple Paint Law?
States Near New York Introduce Purple Paint Law
In 2020, nearby Pennsylvania passed a purple paint law in 2020. The law is in effect in counties in New York's neighbor besides Philadelphia and Allegheny counties.
"Landowners using purple paint to post their properties use vertical purple lines that are at least 8 inches long and 1 inch wide. The bottom of the mark must be no less than 3 feet or more than 5 feet from the ground. And painted marks are not more than 100 feet apart," the Pennsylvania Game Commission states. "Now that the “purple paint law” is effective, hunters and trappers should know they might encounter purple markings on trees and that these marks are meant to define the boundary of an adjoining private property that’s posted against trespassing."
States With Purple Paint Laws
The following states have purple paint laws in place.
- Alabama
- Arkansas
- Arizona
- Florida
- Idaho
- Illinois
- Indiana
- Iowa
- Kansas
- Louisiana
- Maine
- Maryland
- Missouri
- Montana
- New Hampshire
- North Carolina
- Pennsylvania
- South Carolina
- Tennessee
- Texas
- Virginia
- West Virginia