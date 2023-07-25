You Must Leave Right Away If You See Purple Paint In New York State

Do you know what to do if you see purple paint in New York State? The easiest advice, run. Here's why.

A growing list of states across the country have "purple paint laws."

What Is A Purple Paint Law?

States Near New York Introduce Purple Paint Law

In 2020, nearby Pennsylvania passed a purple paint law in 2020. The law is in effect in counties in New York's neighbor besides Philadelphia and Allegheny counties.

"Landowners using purple paint to post their properties use vertical purple lines that are at least 8 inches long and 1 inch wide. The bottom of the mark must be no less than 3 feet or more than 5 feet from the ground. And painted marks are not more than 100 feet apart," the Pennsylvania Game Commission states. "Now that the “purple paint law” is effective, hunters and trappers should know they might encounter purple markings on trees and that these marks are meant to define the boundary of an adjoining private property that’s posted against trespassing."

States With Purple Paint Laws

The following states have purple paint laws in place.

Alabama

Arkansas

Arizona

Florida

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kansas

Louisiana

Maine

Maryland

Missouri

Montana

New Hampshire

North Carolina

Pennsylvania

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Virginia

West Virginia

