Technology Helps Cops Arrest New York Man In Hudson Valley After ‘Terrifying Incident’

Police used new technology to track a Hudson Valley man following a "terrifying incident."

On Wednesday, the Westchester County District Attorney announced a Yonkers man was sentenced for an armed robbery.

Westchester County, New York Man Sentenced For Armed Robbery

Miriam E. Rocah announced that a Yonkers man was sentenced to 12 years in state prison, with five years of post-release supervision, for a 2021 armed robbery in Yonkers. He was sentenced as a second felony offender.

In April, after a two-week trial, 37-year-old Shawn Lucas of Yonkers was found guilty by a jury for robbery in the second degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree and grand larceny in the fourth degree, all felonies.

“This was a terrifying incident for an unsuspecting victim who was coming home and held the door for someone who ultimately held him at gunpoint. Thanks to cell phone technology and the Yonkers police, this defendant was apprehended right away, and convicted by a jury of his peers," Rocah said.

Details Of Robbery in Yonkers, New York

On December 27, 2021, at approximately 7:54 p.m., Lucas, armed with a loaded pellet gun that looked like a real gun, entered the victim's apartment and demanded the victim's cell phone and wallet.

The victim handed over his cell phone and wallet, which contained $45, a debit card and identification cards.

Lucas was found and arrested a short time later.

Yonkers Man Found From By Cellphone Tracking

Within hours of the incident, which was captured on surveillance video, the Yonkers Police Department arrested Lucas after tracking the victim’s cell phone to Warburton Avenue.

Police noticed Lucas trying to hand the pellet gun to another man. He later dropped the gun during a foot chase with police. Police picked up the gun, which the victim said was used in the robbery.

A good Samaritan returned the victim’s wallet and ID cards after finding them on the street near his apartment building. The victim’s cell phone, cash, and debit card were never recovered.

