Popular Yogurt Might Be Putting New Yorkers At Risk

A popular yogurt brand sold across New York may contain hidden plastic pieces.

One of America's most popular yogurt makers is recalling products nationwide.

Danone Issues Recall

Danone is recalling YoCrunch products sold at retail stores nationwide.

"Danone U.S., the makers of YoCrunch, takes every consumer experience seriously and is initiating this voluntary recall in line with its commitment to product quality and consumer safety," the FDA states.

Photos of recalled products are sprinkled throughout this article.

According to the FDA, the recall applies to all flavors and sizes YoCrunch products currently sold in stores nationwide.

Plastic Pieces Can Cause Choking

Officials say the recall was issued because of the potential presence of plastic pieces in the dome topper.

"If consumed, the plastic pieces could potentially cause a choking response. The issue is isolated only to the separately packaged topper and does not impact the separately packaged yogurt," the FDA states.

A number of people reported the presence of plastic pieces in the toppers, which have the potential to cause choking.

"The plastic pieces are transparent, may have sharp edges, and could present a risk to consumers because some pieces are between 7 and 25 mm in length," the FDA adds.

If you purchased the YoCrunch products, the FDA tells you not to consume. Contact YoCrunch customer service if you'd like a refund.

