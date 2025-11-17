Officials from the Hudson Valley are worried that the "world's most contagious disease" is spreading among residents.

Officials in the Hudson Valley are confirming more cases of the measles among residents.

Child Spreads Measles Inside Doctor's Office

Paopano Paopano loading...

Earlier this month, Rockland County officials announced an infected child spread measles to all who visited a doctor's office.

Anyone who may have been exposed has already been contacted, and those individuals are being urged to get their measles booster right away.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

This marked the third time in 2025 that a measles case was confirmed in Rockland

3 More Measles Cases Confirmed In Rockland County

andriano_cz andriano_cz loading...

We just learned that the Rockland County Health Department is confirming three more measles cases.

Officials say a Rockland resident who returned from international travel ended up testing positive, and two other known contacts also became infected.

“We urge everyone to verify they are immune to measles. The MMR vaccine is safe and effective in preventing disease and is the single best way to prevent a measles infection,” said Dr. Mary Leahy, Rockland County Commissioner of Health.

World's Most Contagious Disease

andriano_cz andriano_cz loading...

Measles is considered the "world’s most contagious disease," the Rockland County Health Department tells Hudson Valley Post.

It can remain in the air for up to two hours after an infected person has left the area.

LIST: Measles Symptoms

LIST: Measles Symptoms Gallery Credit: CANVA

"When measles enters a community with lower vaccination rates, it can spread quickly, leading to outbreaks, which is defined as three or more related cases," Rockland County Health Department states.

About 90 percent of all unvaccinated people exposed to the virus will become infected.

One infected person can spread the virus to up to 18 others.

Nearly 30 New York Hospitals Earn Near Failing Grade For Patient Safety

Suggested Remedies For Flu and COVID Symptoms