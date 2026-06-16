Alert: World Cup To Cause Traffic, Closures For New Yorkers

Millions are focused on the World Cup, but Hudson Valley residents may end up dealing with an unexpected side effect every time a match is played nearby.

Hudson Valley officials are warning residents about how the World Cup could impact their commutes.

Port Authority Issues World-Cup Travel Advisory

The Port Authority has issued a World Cup travel advisory for Tuesday. France battles Senegal at 3 p.m. at Met-Life Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

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The bi-state New York-New Jersey agency is urging people throughout the region to use mass transit and avoid non-essential travel.

Heavy traffic congestion is expected at the Lincoln Tunnel, the PATH rail system and the Midtown Bus Terminal.

The Port Authority says to allow for extra travel time on FIFA World Cup match days, even if you're not going to the games.

Hudson Valley Officials Issues Warning

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Officials from the Hudson Valley are also issuing a travel warning due to the World Cup. Officials are urging residents to take note of how the World Cup might impact their commutes.

Officials say West of Hudson Rail customers should expect changes to their schedules during all of the World Cup matches that will take place MetLife Stadium.

It comes after NJ Transit said it would be limiting access to trains between Penn Station New York and Secaucus Junction, only allowing World Cup ticket holders to get to MetLife stadium on match days.

Remaining World Cup Schedule At MetLife Stadium

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Tuesday, June 16

Round: Group Stage (Group I)

Matchup: France vs. Senegal

Kickoff Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

Monday, June 22

Round: Group Stage (Group I)

Matchup: Norway vs. Senegal

Kickoff Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Thursday, June 25

Round: Group Stage (Group E)

Matchup: Ecuador vs. Germany

Kickoff Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

Saturday, June 27

Round: Group Stage (Group L)

Matchup: Panama vs. England

Kickoff Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

Tuesday, June 30

Round: Round of 32

Matchup: Teams TBD

Kickoff Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

Sunday, July 5

Round: Round of 16

Matchup: Teams TBD

Kickoff Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

Sunday, July 19

Round: FIFA World Cup Final

Matchup: Teams TBD

Kickoff Time: 3:00 p.m. ET