Winter Weather Advisory Issued For All of Hudson Valley

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for all of the Hudson Valley as a snowstorm is in the forecast for the area.

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Orange, Putnam, Rockland and Westchester Counties from 7 a.m. Tuesday until 6 a.m Wednesday.

Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze is expected for those counties, according to the National Weather Service.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Dutchess, Ulster, Columbia and Greene Counties from noon on Tuesday until 10 .m. Wednesday. 1 to 4 inches of snow is forecast for those counties.

Some sleet or freezing rain could mix in at times Tuesday evening, especially close to Interstate 84.

The National Weather Service from Sullivan County issued the Winter Weather Advisory from 9 a.m. on Tuesday until 5 a.m. Wednesday. band of steady light snow will lift across the region Tuesday morning, and will stall out along or just north of the New York State Thruway in the early afternoon, officials say. 1 to 3 inches of snow is expected with 3 to 5 inches of snow north of the Thruway and in a few spots in the Catskills. Ice accumulations will generally be around one-tenth of an inch, with localized areas of up to a quarter of an inch.

Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the hazardous conditions will likely impact the Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning commutes, officials say.

Hudson Valley Weather believes most of the Hudson Valley will see 2 to 6 inches of snow, with 1 to 3 inches expected in the Lower Hudson Valley and 4 to 8 in the Catskills.

