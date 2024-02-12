Massive Update: ‘Largest Last Minute Shifts In Years’ For Snow In New York

As many parts of New York State prepare for a major snowstorm meteorologists are pointing to a "dramatic" shift in the forecast.

Early Monday morning, Hudson Valley Post reported on the chance of a huge snowstorm for the Hudson Valley and much of the state shortly after the Super Bowl.

Heavy Snow For Hudson Valley, Capital Region, Southern Tier, Long Island, New York City

Dramatic Shift In Forecast For Hudson Valley, Upstate New York, New York City

Around 3 p.m., Hudson Valley meteorologist Ben Noll took social media to let residents know there's been a "dramatic" shift in the storm.

"A dramatic southward shift continues with tomorrow's storm - one of the largest last minute shifts in years," Noll tweeted. "This means that there won't be as much snow across the region, especially north of I-84. There will probably still be enough snow along & south of I-84 for school closings, but north of there is now more of a question mark. As frustrating as this may be, it's a good thing that we have the ability to detect shifts in storms!"

Winter Storm Watch Issued For Hudson Valley, Capital Region, New York City, Long Island

Early Monday morning, the National Weather Service predicted 7 to 12 inches of snow for the entire Hudson Valley with Orange and Putnam counties likely seeing the highest totals.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the entire Hudson Valley, and many parts of the state until Tuesday evening.

Hudson Valley Weather predicted 6 to 12 inches of snow for the entire Hudson Valley, with some areas reaching 14 inches.

US East Coast Begins To Dig Out After Large Blizzard Getty Images loading...

A recent post highlights the storm tracking south, but they have yet to release new snow totals.

This storm seems to be changing by the hour. So keep checking back for updates.

