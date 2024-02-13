‘Heart Attack’ Snow Falling Across New York State, Hudson Valley

Experts warn snow that can easily cause a heart attack is falling across New York State.

A dramatic change in the weather pattern is bringing less snow to the region than expected, but the snow that's falling can cause a heart attack, officials warn.

Big Change In Snow Forecast For Hudson Valley, Catskills, Capital Region, Upstate New York

Removing snow with a shovel zest_marina loading...

Early Monday morning, 6 to 14 inches of snow was predicted for the entire Hudson Valley. By Monday afternoon those totals dropped drastically.

Hudson Valley Weather predicts 2 to 6 inches of snow from Newburgh South in the Mid-Husdon Valley and 0 to 3 north of Newburgh.

I can report from my drive from Newburgh to Poughkeepsie there was a drastic difference in the snow on the ground in Newburgh, Fishkill, Beacon and Wappingers as compared to Poughkeepsie.

The Lower Hudson Valley could see 6 to 10 inches of snow. A state of emergency was declared in Westchester County.

New York City May See Heaviest Snow In Years

US East Coast Begins To Dig Out After Large Blizzard Andrew Burton / Stringer/Getty Images loading...

Gov. Hochul stresses the greatest impact of Tuesday's storm appears to be downstate. Reports say New York City may see its heaviest snowfall in two years.

Also during my drive-in, WCBS 880 reported the snow falling across much of New York State is "heart attack" snow.

Heart Attack Snow Falling Across New York

Canva Canva loading...

According to the American Heart Association, snow shoveling and cold temperatures combine for the perfect storm of heart health hazards.

"The American Heart Association cautions that the extra exertion of shoveling snow, especially in cold temperatures, can lead to dangerous heart issues for many," the AHA stated in a press release. "Research shows that the exertion of shoveling snow may lead to an increased risk of a heart attack or sudden cardiac arrest."

Why Shoveling Snow Impacts Your Heart

Snow shoveling can place extra stress on the heart, especially among people who aren’t used to regular exercise, officials say.

"Shoveling a little snow off your sidewalk may not seem like hard work. However, the strain of heavy snow shoveling may be as or even more demanding on the heart than taking a treadmill stress test, according to research we’ve conducted,” Dr. Barry Franklin, one of the leading experts on the science behind the cardiovascular risks of snow shoveling, stated.

"For example, after only two minutes of snow shoveling, study participants’ heart rates exceeded 85% of maximal heart rate, which is a level more commonly expected during intense aerobic exercise testing. The impact is hardest on those people who are least fit.”

