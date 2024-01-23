‘Disorganized Mess’ Causing Snow Closings, Delays In Hudson Valley, Upstate New York

A Winter Weather Advisory was issued for all of the Hudson Valley. Many schools and businesses are closed or delayed.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for all of the Hudson Valley and Upstate New York.

Winter Weather Advisory Issued For Greene, Columbia, Ulster And Dutchess Counties In New York

Winter Weather Advisory Issued Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Northern Westchester

Disorganized Mess For Hudson Valley

Hudson Valley Weather reports a "disorganized mess" is on the way for Tuesday, bringing just about every form of precipitation imaginable.

Hudson Valley Weather says to expect snow, sleet and ice north of I-84 and rain and snow south of I-84.

Wet snow should fall across the region Tuesday around sunset with wet snow falling on and off Tuesday night.

In total, a slushy coating to 2 inches of snow is expected, but officials warn of icy conditions that are possible during tonight's rush hour drive, Tuesday evening and possibly Wednesday morning.

"A coating to a half inch is possible south of I-84. From the I-84 corridor on north, a slushy coating to 2 inches are possible, even a localized higher total can’t be ruled out. In addition, some patchy freezing drizzle and sleet could add to the mix of accumulation. Helping cause some headaches for those out and about on Tuesday," Hudson Valley Weather said.

Hudson Valley Snow Closings & Delays

As of this writing, many schools across the region are closed. See the full list of closures and delays below.

