Weather May Give Many In New York, Hudson Valley 2-Day Work, School Week

More snow is expected to fall across the region. We have the latest forecast as well as snow closings and delays.

There's more snow in the forecast, arriving tomorrow.

Snowfall Predictions For Hudson Valley, Capital Region, New York City

The Weather Channel's current forecast is calling for some snow.

Below are the snowfall predictions for the counties in the region:

Orange County

1 to 3 Inches of Snow

Dutchess County

About 1 inch of Snow

Westchester County

1 to 3 Inches of Snow

Rockland County

1 to 3 Inches of Snow

Ulster County

Around 1 inch of Snow

Sullivan County

1 to 3 Inches of Snow

Greene County

Around 1 inch of Snow

Columbia County

Around 1 inch of Snow

Putnam County

About 1 inch of Snow

Capital Region

About 1 inch of Snow

New York City

1 to 3 Inches of Snow

Hudson Valley Weather Snowfall Predictions, Timeline

Hudson Valley Weather reports a "weak storm system" will move into the Hudson Valley "just in time for the Friday morning commute."

Hudson Valley Weather is predicting 1 to 3 inches of snow for the entire Hudson Valley, with lower totals east of the Hudson River.

Snow should start falling between 4 a.m. and 8 a.m. and be at its steadiest between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Friday. The snow tapers off between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Because of very cold temperatures across the region snow should easily stick to all surfaces.

Road conditions should be "very similar to what we saw on Tuesday."

Snow Cancellations, Or Delays Possible In Hudson Valley

The timing of Tuesday's storm forced many schools to close for the day. Weather officials say this timing is very similar, which may lead to more delays or cancellations.

"1-3 inches. Is it really enough for a snow day? ❄️," Ben Noll tweeted. "At the end of the day, it all comes down to timing. Like Tuesday’s event, light snow will coincide with both the morning and afternoon commute."

Noll believes the highest snow totals will likely be found across Orange, Rockland, and Sullivan counties with slightly less snow in Putnam, Dutchess, and Ulster counties.

Hudson Valley Snow Closings & Delays

Hudson Valley Post has your full list for closing and delays. See below:

