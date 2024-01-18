Weather May Give Many In New York, Hudson Valley 2-Day Work, School Week
More snow is expected to fall across the region. We have the latest forecast as well as snow closings and delays.
There's more snow in the forecast, arriving tomorrow.
Snowfall Predictions For Hudson Valley, Capital Region, New York City
The Weather Channel's current forecast is calling for some snow.
Below are the snowfall predictions for the counties in the region:
Orange County
- 1 to 3 Inches of Snow
Dutchess County
- About 1 inch of Snow
Westchester County
- 1 to 3 Inches of Snow
Rockland County
- 1 to 3 Inches of Snow
Ulster County
- Around 1 inch of Snow
Sullivan County
- 1 to 3 Inches of Snow
Greene County
- Around 1 inch of Snow
Columbia County
- Around 1 inch of Snow
Putnam County
- About 1 inch of Snow
Capital Region
- About 1 inch of Snow
New York City
- 1 to 3 Inches of Snow
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile
Hudson Valley Weather Snowfall Predictions, Timeline
Hudson Valley Weather reports a "weak storm system" will move into the Hudson Valley "just in time for the Friday morning commute."
Hudson Valley Weather is predicting 1 to 3 inches of snow for the entire Hudson Valley, with lower totals east of the Hudson River.
Read More: New York Is Crawling With Bed Bugs, 2 Cities Among Most Infested
Snow should start falling between 4 a.m. and 8 a.m. and be at its steadiest between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Friday. The snow tapers off between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Because of very cold temperatures across the region snow should easily stick to all surfaces.
Road conditions should be "very similar to what we saw on Tuesday."
Snow Cancellations, Or Delays Possible In Hudson Valley
The timing of Tuesday's storm forced many schools to close for the day. Weather officials say this timing is very similar, which may lead to more delays or cancellations.
Warning: All Should "Avoid" Traveling To This City In New York State
"1-3 inches. Is it really enough for a snow day? ❄️," Ben Noll tweeted. "At the end of the day, it all comes down to timing. Like Tuesday’s event, light snow will coincide with both the morning and afternoon commute."
Noll believes the highest snow totals will likely be found across Orange, Rockland, and Sullivan counties with slightly less snow in Putnam, Dutchess, and Ulster counties.
Hudson Valley Snow Closings & Delays
Hudson Valley Post has your full list for closing and delays. See below:
Get your school or business listed