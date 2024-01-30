Many In New York State May Go Weeks Without Another ‘Snow Day’

Winter just started but it feels like Hudson Valley residents have had to deal with snow more than in the past. That appears to be changing.

During the second week of January, many schools in the Hudson Valley only held classes for two days. That's because of Martin Luther King Jr Day and two snow days.

Canva Canva loading...

This week, many schools closed on Tuesday or had early dismissal. Many schools operated on a delay on Wednesday.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Three-Day Weekend For Some Hudson Valley Students?

Late last week, there was speculation of another snow day for some in the Hudson Valley. Hudson Valley Meteorologist Ben Noll alerted his followers about another potential snowstorm.

Canva Canva loading...

Sad News: These 11 Popular Food Items Are Gone From New York State Stores

"I am monitoring the potential for a three-day weekend in the #HudsonValley (Sunday-Monday ❄️)," Noll tweeted.

Noll did say the big question is the temperature from Sunday into Monday. The temperatures ended up staying warm enough that most of the Hudson Valley dealt with rain rather than snow.

There were delays across the region but students and educators were probably disappointed for not getting to enjoy another snow day

No Snow For Weeks

Canva Canva loading...

Monday evening, Noll gave students and educators more bad news in terms of upcoming snow days. As of now, he doesn't see one in the forecast for some weeks.

"I am monitoring the potential for no additional snow days in the #HudsonValley until the second half of February," Noll tweeted.

The thing about the weather is forecast always changes. Especially when looking at an extended forecast.

Read More: New Year Brings 2 New Holidays To New York State

The Weather Channel has an extended forecast that goes until about mid-February. As of this writing, there's no snow in the forecast for the Hudson Valley.

New York's Top 5 Snowiest Counties New York State is one of the snowiest States in the Nation, Here is where the snow falls most. Gallery Credit: Karolyi

Missing: 20 Kids Disappear From New York State Around Holidays

Giant Horror Plant A "giant horror plant" that can cause blindness and severe burns is still in New York State, despite the best efforts from New York officials.