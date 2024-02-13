‘Dramatic’ Change In Snow Closing Hudson Valley, NY Schools

Parts of the region are under a state of emergency. Many schools and businesses are closed as snow is making driving a nightmare. We've got your snow closings and delays.

Late Monday, weather experts reported a "dramatic" change in the forecast.

Dramatic Change In Snow Forecast For Hudson Valley, New York

"A dramatic change in the data over the last 24 hours has resulted in a dramatic change to our snowfall forecast," Hudson Valley Weather stated.

One weather expert called it "one of the largest last-minute shifts in years."

Early yesterday, the Hudson Valley was projected to get 6 to 14 inches of snow.

Now, Hudson Valley Weather predicts 2 to 6 from Newburgh on the south and 0 to 3 north of Newburgh.

I can report from my drive-in, there was a drastic difference in snow on the ground in Newburgh, Fishkill, Beacon and Wappingers as compared to Poughkeepsie.

State Of Emergency In The Lower Hudson Valley

The Lower Hudson Valley could see 6 to 10 inches of snow. That forced Westchester County Executive George Latimer to declare a local state of emergency.

He's urging Westchester County residents to stay home during the storm and avoid driving if possible

Hudson Valley Closings & Delays

As of this writing, many schools across the region are closed. See the full list of closures and delays below.

