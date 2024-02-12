New Yorkers Told To Prepare For Super Snowstorm After Super Bowl
Following the Super Bowl, a superstorm is ready to tackle the region.
A snowstorm is coming our way.
Travel Conditions May Be Hazardous, Especially During Tuesday Morning Commute
The Super Bowl has come and gone and now Hudson Valley residents are turning their attention to a major snowstorm.
Gov. Hochul Urges New Yorkers To Prepare For Heavy Snow And Potentially Dangerous Travel Conditions In Hudson Valley, Capital Region, Southern Tier, Long Island, New York City
Winter Storm Watch Issued For Hudson Valley, Capital Region, New York City, Long Island
Forecasters say that snow could begin falling later tonight and continue through tomorrow morning's commute.
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the entire Hudson Valley, and many parts of the state until Tuesday evening.
The National Weather Service predicts 7 to 12 inches of snow for the entire Hudson Valley with Orange and Putnam counties likely seeing the highest totals.
Hudson Valley Weather Timing, Forecast
Hudson Valley Weather believes snow will start following between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m. with the heaviest snow between 5 a.m. and noon. 1 to 2 inches of snow could fall per hour during the heaviest periods.
Hudson Valley Weather predicts 6 to 12 inches of snow for the entire Hudson Valley, with some areas reaching 14 inches.
The storm should taper off between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Tuesday.
