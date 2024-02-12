New Yorkers Told To Prepare For Super Snowstorm After Super Bowl

Following the Super Bowl, a superstorm is ready to tackle the region.

A snowstorm is coming our way.

Travel Conditions May Be Hazardous, Especially During Tuesday Morning Commute

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

The Super Bowl has come and gone and now Hudson Valley residents are turning their attention to a major snowstorm.

Gov. Hochul Urges New Yorkers To Prepare For Heavy Snow And Potentially Dangerous Travel Conditions In Hudson Valley, Capital Region, Southern Tier, Long Island, New York City

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Winter Storm Watch Issued For Hudson Valley, Capital Region, New York City, Long Island

National Weather Service National Weather Service loading...

Forecasters say that snow could begin falling later tonight and continue through tomorrow morning's commute.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the entire Hudson Valley, and many parts of the state until Tuesday evening.

Read More: New Year Brings 2 New Holidays To New York State

The National Weather Service predicts 7 to 12 inches of snow for the entire Hudson Valley with Orange and Putnam counties likely seeing the highest totals.

Hudson Valley Weather Timing, Forecast

Canva Canva loading...

Hudson Valley Weather believes snow will start following between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m. with the heaviest snow between 5 a.m. and noon. 1 to 2 inches of snow could fall per hour during the heaviest periods.

Hudson Valley Weather predicts 6 to 12 inches of snow for the entire Hudson Valley, with some areas reaching 14 inches.

Sad News: These 11 Popular Food Items Are Gone From New York State Stores

The storm should taper off between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Tuesday.

New York's Top 5 Snowiest Counties New York State is one of the snowiest States in the Nation, Here is where the snow falls most. Gallery Credit: Karolyi

Missing: 20 Kids Disappear From New York State Around Holidays

11 Worst Places To Live In New York State WalletHub looked at the worst small cities to live in. Below are the 11 places in New York deemed the worst to live in.