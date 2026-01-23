Hudson Valley Could Be Ground Zero For A Life-Disrupting Blizzard

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Watch for the entire region. Residents are told to follow these life-saving instructions.

The Hudson Valley is bracing for the first major snowstorm of the winter this weekend.

Winter Storm Watch For Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Westchester Counties

NWS NWS loading...

The Winter Storm Watch is in effect for Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Westchester and counties from 3 a.m. Sunday until 6 p.m. Monday.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

The National Weather Service in New York says residents in those counties should expect "heavy snow." The current prediction is between 8 and 14 inches of snow, with locally higher amounts possible."

Winter Storm Watch For Albany, Columbia, Greene, Rensselaer, Saratoga, Schenectady, Warren, Washington, Fulton, Montgomery, Schoharie, Hamilton, Herkimer, Delaware, Dutchess, Ulster, Sullivan, Oneida, Madison

NWS NWS loading...

The National Weather Service in Albany says residents in Dutchess, Ulster, Sullivan, Columbia, and Greene counties, as well as the Capital Region, should expect 12 to 18 inches of snow.

"The highest snowfall amounts are expected across the eastern Catskills, Mid-Hudson Valley, and southwestern New England," the NWS states.

Snowfall rates may exceed one inch per hour at times, especially on Sunday night.

NWS NWS loading...

The Winter Storm Watch starts at 7 a.m. Sunday and runs until 7 p.m. on Monday.

All Hudson Valley Residents Told To Avoid Travel

All are told to delay travel from Sunday to Monday.

"If travel is absolutely necessary, drive with extreme caution. Make sure your car is winterized and in good working order. Consider taking a winter storm kit along with you, including such items as tire chains, booster cables, flashlight, shovel, blankets and extra clothing. Also take water, a first aid kit, and anything else that would help you survive in case you become stranded," the NWS states.

Biggest snowfalls recorded in New York history

Biggest snowfalls recorded in New York history Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in New York using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Gallery Credit: Stacker

These New York Counties Deal With More Snow Than Most Of America new study determined the snowiest counties in America. Many counties in New York State made the list, but the results may shock you.

5 Snowiest Days In New York State History