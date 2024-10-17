Will New York State Ever Get A Waffle House?

I was recently shocked to find out that Waffle House has a Storm Center with an entire operations team that is "so good at their job they assist FEMA during hurricanes."

Waffle House Helps Out FEMA

Officials say if Waffle House is closed, you know the weather is really bad!

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp recently the Waffle House Storm Center as he started to prepare for Hurricane Milton and continued the recovery efforts from Hurricane Helene.

Waffle House Is One Of America's "Best Super-Chain" Restaurants In America

Waffle House landed in the top 5 of the 11 best "super-chain" restaurants in the United States. Below are the 11 highest-ranked "super-chains," locations with more than 1,000 locations nationwide.

See if your favorite made the list.

To craft the list, CouponBirds analyzed the reviews of 161,054 restaurants with four or more locations.

Is New York State Ever Going To Get A Waffle House?

Some of my closest family members and friends rave about Waffle House. It's beloved for its low prices and delicious food.

Waffle House has over 2,000 locations nationwide, across 26 states. But you won't find a single location in New York State.

The closet locations are in Pennsylvania. I tried to find out why.

Why Can't You Find Waffle House In New York?

Mashed says taxes and New York State's minimum wage are two reasons why you can't find a Waffle House in the Empire State.

"State taxes could increase the chain's operating costs, which could increase prices. Taxes across the board in New York state are about 32% higher than the U.S. national average," Mashed states. In ew York, minimum wages mean the company would have to pay its workers more equitably."

Waffle House prides itself on its low prices. Because of higher taxes and higher minimum wage, it appears Waffle House is skipping over states like New York rather than opening with higher menu prices.

The high cost of real estate in New York and competitive food market in the state are other reasons why Waffle House has yet to expand to the Empire State, according to Eye & Pen.

