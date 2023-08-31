Wildfire Smoke Now Causing Major Health Issues In New York State

Smoke from Canada that turned New York State's skies orange is causing major health issues for Empire State residents.

The recent Canadian wildfire smoke caused major health issues for a large amount of New York State residents.

Hospital Traffic Increases By Nearly 50 Percent In New York

The CDC is blaming the Canadian wildfire smoke for a spike in trips to emergency rooms across the Empire State.

Officials say nationwide asthma-related ER visits were 17 percent higher due to the wildfire smoke. Hospital traffic was nearly 50 percent higher in New York State than most of the nation, according to the CDC.

Asthma-Associated ER Visits Increase 80.8 Percent In New York

In New York State, between June 1 and June 5 asthma-associated ER visits increased by 80.8 percent.

That number peaked on June 7 with 82 percent more hospital visits related to asthma across New York State, according to the CDC.

"Smoke from Eastern Canadian wildfires caused poor air quality across New York, driven by concentrations of particulate matter with aerodynamic diameter ≤2.5 µm (PM2.5)*; air quality index reached 'unhealthy' or 'very unhealthy' levels across the state," the CDC states.

New York State 'Looks like Mars, Smells Like Cigars'

On June 7 a National Weather Service meteorologist said the condition in New York State “looks like Mars” and “smells like cigars.

Unbelievable Time-Lapse of Wildfire Smoke Consuming New York City

The CDC tracked ER visits from the New York State Department of Health's Electronic Syndromic Surveillance System in all regions in New York State during the first two weeks of June.

"Wildfire smoke is associated with an increased risk for medical emergencies, including asthma exacerbations," the CDC adds. "Characterizing such health outcomes during this wildfire smoke event can guide current and future response efforts."

'Hazardous' Or 'Very Unhealthy' Air In New York State

During that time period, asthma-associated ER visits increased by at least 35 percent in every region in New York State besides the Adirondacks.

The Central New York region had the highest increase in ER visits, officials note.

"As wildfire smoke events become more frequent and widespread, the findings from this analysis can enhance risk communication and better focus response efforts toward persons at increased risk for asthma exacerbations," the CDC authors stated. "Characterizing such health outcomes during this wildfire smoke event can guide current and future response efforts."

