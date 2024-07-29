Wildfire Smoke In New York May Be More ‘Explosive’ This Summer

Do you remember last summer walking outside and smelling smoke, along with yellow-tinted skies? Well, officials say wildfire smoke in New York might be "more explosive" this summer.

New York officials are warning of wildfire smoke moving into the area.

Western Wildfire Smoke Reaches New York State

Death Toll Rises To 6 As Redding Area Wildfire Spreads To 90,000 Acres Getty Images loading...

Over the weekend health officials said there was "moderate" unhealthy air caused by wildfire smoke coming from western wildfires.

Wildfires are active in Canada and the western United States which continue to impact air quality in New York State this summer.

Gov. Kathy Hochul just sent 20 DEC fire responders to help contain wildfires raging in Montana. There are about 75 active wildfires in Montana, burning more than 64,000 acres of land.

“With dozens of wildfires being managed across the country, New York is prepared to send help to other states in need,” Hochul said. “Our expert Forest Rangers and trained wildland firefighting staff will be instrumental in helping lead firefighting efforts to protect lives and property. I thank these brave firefighters for answering the call and look forward to their safe return.”

Canadian Wildfire Smoke Makes Its Way To New York State

Smoke From Canadian Wildfires Blows South Creating Hazy Conditions On Large Swath Of Eastern U.S. Getty Images loading...

Last summer, smoky conditions from Canada swept into New York State creating yellow or orange-tinted skies, along with unhealthy conditions.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

During the peak of the wildfires, police across the Hudson Valley received many reports on Tuesday about an odor of burning and smoke in the air and Air quality tracker, IQAir, reported New York City had the worst air quality in the world among major cities.

Smoke From Canadian Wildfires Blows South Creating Hazy Conditions On Large Swath Of Eastern U.S. Getty Images loading...

Wildfire Smoke May Be Just As Bad If Not Worse

Exposure to fine particulate matter from wildfire can cause short-term health effects, such as irritation to the eyes, nose, and throat, coughing, sneezing, runny nose, and shortness of breath, officials say.

Smoke From Canadian Wildfires Blows South Creating Hazy Conditions On Large Swath Of Eastern U.S. Getty Images loading...

Heal officials worry that widespread drought conditions and high temperatures in Canada this summer have created ripe conditions for wildfires that will be more "explosive" this summer than compared to last.

Sad News: These 11 Popular Food Items Are Gone From New York State Stores

If you forgot how bad it got here in New York, take a look at this time-lapse that shows smoke-consuming parts of New York.

7 Illness You'll See This Fall In New York State These illnesses will be at their peak this fall all across New York. Gallery Credit: Canva

10 Tips To Prevent Wildfires Smokey The Bear said it best, "only you can prevent wildfires." Well, it's a lot easier said than done, Smokey. Great name for a bear trying to warn us about fire hazards, by the way.

In order to prevent wildfires, you have to first know how they can be prevented. Here are 10 tips provided by the Department Of Interior that will help you in your every day life, so you can enjoy being outside, camping, and having bonfires without it turning into a problem.

Here are their 10 tips, along with some simplified explanations from me. Gallery Credit: Cort Freeman

Keep Reading: