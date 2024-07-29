Wildfire Smoke In New York May Be More ‘Explosive’ This Summer
Do you remember last summer walking outside and smelling smoke, along with yellow-tinted skies? Well, officials say wildfire smoke in New York might be "more explosive" this summer.
New York officials are warning of wildfire smoke moving into the area.
Western Wildfire Smoke Reaches New York State
Over the weekend health officials said there was "moderate" unhealthy air caused by wildfire smoke coming from western wildfires.
Wildfires are active in Canada and the western United States which continue to impact air quality in New York State this summer.
Gov. Kathy Hochul just sent 20 DEC fire responders to help contain wildfires raging in Montana. There are about 75 active wildfires in Montana, burning more than 64,000 acres of land.
YIKES: Popular Destination In New York State Is Crawling With Bed Bugs
“With dozens of wildfires being managed across the country, New York is prepared to send help to other states in need,” Hochul said. “Our expert Forest Rangers and trained wildland firefighting staff will be instrumental in helping lead firefighting efforts to protect lives and property. I thank these brave firefighters for answering the call and look forward to their safe return.”
Canadian Wildfire Smoke Makes Its Way To New York State
Last summer, smoky conditions from Canada swept into New York State creating yellow or orange-tinted skies, along with unhealthy conditions.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile
During the peak of the wildfires, police across the Hudson Valley received many reports on Tuesday about an odor of burning and smoke in the air and Air quality tracker, IQAir, reported New York City had the worst air quality in the world among major cities.
Wildfire Smoke May Be Just As Bad If Not Worse
Exposure to fine particulate matter from wildfire can cause short-term health effects, such as irritation to the eyes, nose, and throat, coughing, sneezing, runny nose, and shortness of breath, officials say.
Heal officials worry that widespread drought conditions and high temperatures in Canada this summer have created ripe conditions for wildfires that will be more "explosive" this summer than compared to last.
Sad News: These 11 Popular Food Items Are Gone From New York State Stores
If you forgot how bad it got here in New York, take a look at this time-lapse that shows smoke-consuming parts of New York.
7 Illness You'll See This Fall In New York State
Gallery Credit: Canva
10 Tips To Prevent Wildfires
Gallery Credit: Cort Freeman
Keep Reading: