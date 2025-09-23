Toxic Wildfire Smoke In New York Leading To Massive Deaths

A new study proves wildfire smoke this summer isn’t just annoying, it’s deadly.

Wildfire smoke continues to drastically impact New York State. Now, a new report is proving just how dangerous the smoke is to New Yorkers.

Wildfire Smoke In New York

This summer, wildfires were active in Canada and the western United States, which continued to impact air quality in New York State.

Many days this summer, there were air quality alerts due to wildfire smoke, and New Yorkers were told to stay indoors.

Wildfire Smoke Killing Over 41,000 Each Year

According to a new study, wildfire smoke is now responsible for over 41,000 deaths in the United States each year.

"Deaths from wildfire smoke result from inhaling a complex mix of chemicals. Wildfires can expose large numbers of people to these toxic pollutants for days or weeks at a time, contributing to deaths up to three years after the initial exposure," Stony Brook University, which led the study, states.

Researchers say health risks associated with wildfire smoke are "much larger" than "understood previously."

It's Only Going To Get Worse

Experts warn that tiny particles in smoke can dig deep into your lungs and even enter your bloodstream.

That raises the risk of asthma, lung cancer, heart disease, and can even lead to preterm birth or miscarriage.

By 2050, wildfire smoke might cause over 71,000 deaths in the United States each year.

Researchers warn that by 2050, smoke could be the deadliest climate-driven threat Americans face. Wildfire smoke could end up more dangerous than extreme heat, failing crops, or rising energy costs.

Officials also say wildfire smoke is erasing decades of clean air progress from the Clean Air Act in New York

