Wild Twists: Missing Upstate New York Man Last Seen Near Target Found Murdered

Police learned several wild twists as they searched for a missing Upstate New York man.

Thomas Joseph Krider, who is also known as TJ Greene went missing on April 5.

Ticonderoga, New York Goes Missing

The 40-year-old from Ticonderoga, New York was known for his Elvis impersonations and worked for the Star Trek Original Series Set Tour in Ticonderoga.

"TJ was a talented performer, whether he was wearing sequins as Elvis, or whether he was guiding a Star Trek tour. He brought his compassion and energy to every performance and he touched many lives," a GoFundMe states.

Last Seen Near Target In Saratoga County, New York

He was last seen in or near a Target in Saratoga Springs. He was with an unknown man, traveling in a White Dodge Ram, according to a missing persons post on Facebook.

"TJ is a very kind-hearted young man. Praying he is safe," a friend wrote on Facebook.

Missing Upstate New York Man Found Dead

On Tuesday, around 10:50 a.m. the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office learned about a dead person inside a home on Middle Line Road in the town of Milton.

The deceased was soon identified as Krider who was reported missing a few days prior.

Following an investigation, the owner of the home was arrested.

Milton, New York Man Arrested

Ronald G. Rayher, 69, of Milton was charged with manslaughter and tampering with physical evidence, felonies.

Rayher is accused of killing Krider inside Rayher's home. Krider was found in the basement of the home.

Krider was killed by Rayher during a consensual sexual act involving chloroform, police told the Daily Gazette.

Rayher was remanded to the Saratoga County Jail.

A GoFundMe was set up for Krider's wife. CLICK HERE to donate.

