Wild Twist In Death Of Hudson Valley Man, New York Killed During Yard Work
New York officials announced a shocking twist and another arrest following the murder of a Hudson Valley man.
Jeffrey Harris, 53, lived at 33 Brookline Avenue.
He was found stabbed to death in a garage at his home around Halloween in 2022.
Town of Wallkill Man Murdered Repairing Fence Outside Home
On Wednesday, the Town of Wallkill Police Department announced a shocking twist and a second arrest in this case.
Wallkill Neighbor Accused Of Murder-For-Hire Plot
On Tuesday, October 10, 2023, Town of Wallkill Detective Dane Wakefield arrested a second suspect in connection with the murder of Harris.
Enoch Lowe, 25, of the Town of Wallkill is accused of paying Stansberry to murder Harris. Harris and Lowe were neighbors, officials say.
Loew was charged with murder in the first degree. He was sent to Orange County Jail without bail.
The case is being presented to an Orange County Grand Jury.
