Why Many New Yorkers Will Be Blocked From Voting

Thousands of New Yorkers will be blocked from voting in upcoming elections. Here's why.

New York State's deadline for voters to change their party affiliations is fast approaching.

The deadline is actually this Saturday, Feb. 14.

Deadline To Change Party Affiliation In New York Is This Saturday

outline205 outline205 loading...

Registered voters in New York State have until this Saturday (Valentine's Day) to reregister for a different party.

This is important because you must be a member of a specific party to participate in primary elections. Many times in recent years, Hudson Valley residents have emailed me complaining they couldn't vote in a primary election.

The simple reason why is that they were from the opposite party. Example: a Republican trying to vote in a Democratic primary.

New York uses a closed primary system. You can only participate in a primary election that involves your party affiliation.

Many Local Boards of Elections Holding Special Events This Weekend

jdwfoto jdwfoto loading...

Applications must be received (not just postmarked) by your County Board of Elections by 5:00 PM on Saturday, February 14.

Many local board of elections offices are holding special Saturday hours from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to allow walk-ins to change their party affiliation.

You can also update your registration directly on the New York State Board of Elections website.

CLICK HERE to update your registration. CLICK HERE to check your registration status.

New York's primary in 2026 is scheduled for June 23.

According to the New York State Board of Elections, changes made to a voter's party enrollment after Saturday will not become effective until June 30, 2026.

If you are registering for the first time to vote, you have until June 13, 2026, to register and select a party for the primary.

New Yorkers Get 1st Glimpse Of 2028 Presidential Race

In related news, a new national poll gives us an early look at who New Yorkers will be choosing from in the 2028 presidential race.

Top 2028 Democrat Presidential Candidates

Aquir Aquir loading...

New Poll Shows Top 2028 Democrat Presidential Candidates

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

Top 2028 Republican Presidential Candidates

zkolra zkolra loading...

New Poll Shows Top 2028 Republican Presidential Candidates

How Each New York County Voted In The 2024 Presidential Election