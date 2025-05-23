Why This Hudson Valley Dad Paid Massive Price To Work For Rock Legend
A Hudson Valley dad dropped nearly $13,000 for a day most rock fans could only dream of.
Gene Simmons, the KISS bassist who famously figures out ways to monetize nearly every aspect of his brand, recently offered fans a very unique opportunity.
Hudson Valley Resident Pays To Be Simmons' Personal Assistant
He charged nearly $13,000 to live a day in his boots, acting as his roadie and personal assistant. One Hudson Valley dad took him up on it.
It's possible that Dwayne Rosado, a retired corrections sergeant from Middletown, New York, heard about this opportunity while listening to the WPDH morning show. Legendary Hudson Valley broadcaster Robyn Taylor included information about this job in her "rock news" segment.
Rosado, who was recently diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, seized the chance to participate in the "Ultimate Gene Simmons Experience" with his 13-year-old son, Zach.
Rosado, 52, paid $12,495 for his son and him to become Simmons' assistant and roadie during the May 5 show at the Count Basie Center for the Arts in Red Bank, New Jersey.
Their day included assisting with stage setup, attending a security briefing, sharing a meal with Simmons, and enjoying backstage access. Simmons even led the audience in singing "Happy Birthday" to Zach, making the event even more special.
Simmons defended the cost, citing market demand and high insurance expenses, and emphasized the value of unique experiences
Rosado says the experience was worth every penny.
"You only live once, and I want to experience life," he told the New York Times. "I'm not going to die with a lot of money. I'm going to die happy."
