Why Mosquitoes Bite Some People More Than Others In New York
A doctor is explaining why mosquitoes bite some people more than others.
Did you know that mosquitoes are considered the "world's deadliest" creatures.
That's according to the CDC.
Zika virus, West Nile and Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) are three viruses spread by these insects that can cause a fatal infection.
Last week, a horse in Orange County, New York died from EEE.
Why Mosquitoes Bite Some More Than Others
Tuesday was actually World Mosquito Day. In honor of that day, Dr. Christopher Bazzolli of the Cleveland Clinic explained why these insects are attracted to some of us more than others.
"Those annoying little critters seem to like some people more than others," he states in a press release. "So, why is that?
Bazzolli, an emergency medicine physician for Cleveland Clinic, says there are three main factors.
Three Reasons Why Mosquitoes Bite Some More Than Others
Bazzolli says it comes down to body heat, carbon dioxide and body odor.
"We know that mosquitoes are attracted to body heat, and then our carbon dioxide, our exhalation signature. Those are two big factors,” Bazzoli said. "There are some changes you can make, like wearing loose clothing as well as bug repellent, reducing your alcohol intake, and avoiding areas where there is standing water.
Bazzolli says odor is based on genetics and can't be controlled.
"Unfortunately, we're not really able to control (odor) much ourselves. It's kind of based in genetics as well as the combination of bacteria that are normally living on our skin," he adds.
Colors To Wear To Avoid Mosquito Bites
There are colors you can wear to help with mosquito bites.
